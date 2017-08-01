North to Alaska!

It’s America’s great white North, but what does exactly does Alaska have in store for travellers?

Well, as Tim Webster finds out in this chat to travel writer Sally Hammond: a deep and varied history, extreme climate, fresh fantastic seafood, snow-sports, sublime natural beauty, some great ways to get around including the Alaskan railroad and dog-sledding and plenty, plenty more.

Have a listen to the podcast to hear all about it- including the unexpected link that the Alaskan city of Anchorage has to Australia!

If you’re ready to see it all for yourself, our sponsor Flight Centre have some great deals for you right now.