The healing power of music

In the UK, GP’s have been prescribing different activities from the Arts in a bid to increase people’s health and wellbeing and decrease reliance on the already struggling health system. Music, painting, writing… and more

A recent report has provided hundreds of interviews and dozens of case studies showing that it WORKS.

STROKESTRA is a pioneering collaboration between the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra (RPO) and Hull Integrated Community Stroke Service (HICSS) which uses group creative music-making to drive patient-led rehabilitation work in stroke survivors and their carers.

STROKESTRA “found that 86% of patients felt music-making sessions – which included percussion and conducting – relieved their symptoms and improved their sleep”.

Lisa Rodio is STROKESTRA’s Programme Manager and she joined John and Garry from London – Listen to the podcast above