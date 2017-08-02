At what age should kids get jobs?

Once upon a time, it was the norm for kids of a certain age to have a job.

And we’re not talking about child labour here, no chimney sweeps or sweatshop workers.

We’re talking about regular jobs for young people. Paper routes. Babysitting. Working in the local deli, or the local pet shop. Flipping burgers at Maccas.

The number of children with regular jobs is in steady decline. Kids who work benefit in all kinds of ways. They learn about the value of money, they develop a work ethic, they discover how fun it is to talk shop with colleagues.

But on the other hand, it’s 2017, shouldn’t kids be allowed to be kids? Young Australians will be working past their 70th birthday, why rush into work?

Kathryn Taylor is a careers coach and an HR expert and she chats with Kayley and Nick on The Daily Drive.