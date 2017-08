Have we lost the art of small talk?

We’ve all been there: that moment when we need to say something but don’t really have anything to say

Have we lost the art of speaking in this age of smart phones and computers? Do we need to re-learn how to communicate properly?

John and Garry talk to Public Speaking Expert & Author of ‘How To Present: The ultimate guide to presenting your ideas and influencing people using techniques that actually work’ Michelle Bowden for the best tips on Small talk.

