Queenie Van De Zandt Sings Joni Mitchell

After a sell-out show at the Queensland Cabaret Festival, cabaret chanteuse Queenie van de Zandt brings her new show to the Melbourne Cabaret Festival and to Sydney at The Hayes Theatre.

In BLUE, Queenie, renowned for her artful storytelling and raw, emotive vocals, explores the songs, stories and art of the musical legend that is Joni Mitchell.