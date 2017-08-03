Better Brain Food



Ageing is a triumph of modern medication, we are now living decades longer than generations before us. Those extra years are a wonderful bonus but impose challenges to our bodies and brains.



Some things we see as advantages – labour saving devices and technologies – are not helping our brains. Added to this, many foods have moved further away from their natural origins which can impact the health of our brains.



In Better Brain Food, internationally acknowledged authority on nutrition, ageing, brain health and aged care Ngaire Hobbins tells us exactly what we can do to keep our brain healthy: lifestyle choices and activities that boost both physical and cognitive activity alongside brain-supporting eating strategies. For instance, as we age our appetite diminishes, and we should increase our protein intake, and these recipes and tips show you how.



Ngaire shares some great brain boosting tips in the above podcast.



