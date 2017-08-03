Can you buy happiness after all?

We’ve all heard the well-worn saying “money can’t buy happiness.”

And on one level it’s true- you can’t just literally purchase a bag of ‘happiness’ off the shelves. But there’s also no denying that we all have a very real emotional connection to our finances and spending.

Over the years as a financial advisor at StatePlus, Jason Andreissen has witnessed people spend money in many ways- and here are his best 5 observations about what makes people happiest:

1. Don’t chase the latest – Sure, there is a thrill in getting your hands on the newest phone or TV- but that joy is only going to last until the next ‘latest’ thing comes out, if that! It means happiness-wise, there’s not a lot of bang for your buck.

2. Spend on experiences – On the other hand, when it comes to happiness-for-spend, experiences, particularly travel, can’t be beat. Not only does it make you incredibly happy when you’re experiencing the thing itself, but also while you’re anticipating it on the lead-up and afterwards whenever you remember it as well – in other words, for the rest of your life!

3. Actually spend! – What’s more fun: looking at numbers on a bank statement or taking that dream cruise down the Danube in Budapest? Of course savings are important, but all of us only have a set amount of time to tick off the ol’ bucket list, and you never know when it might suddenly be too late. So don’t let compulsive saving for saving’s sake stop you from getting out there and spending your kids’ inheritance!

4. Invest in your home wisely – Related to the first point, it can be easy to renovate and re-renovated (and re-re-renovate) based on nothing but fashion and trends. You can add far more meaningful value through home improvements such as adding a deck, a new bedroom or by making improvements to the yard or garden.

5. Give your worry away – Nothing smothers our ability to enjoy things like creeping worries and anxiety. If we’re not secure in our financial plans, we’re not confident spending and therefore we can’t truly enjoy the money we have. For this reason, getting the right can pay dividends.

