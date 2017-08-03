The only book first time fathers need to read

Fathers, be honest – were you really prepared to become a Dad?

Or were you hideously ignorant of the physical, emotional and educational realities of fatherhood?

Most first time Dad’s probably fall under the second description. And that’s OK, it’s an experience learned by doing.

However, for would be fathers out there, if you want a real and truthful account of what becoming a parent involves, read Paul Merrill’s new book Muddle Your Way Through Fatherhood – how to fool people into thinking you’re a competent Dad.

Contained within is chapter after chapter of practical advice, from how to choose the right mother, or the benefits of having boys vs girls (or hermaphrodites, if you want the best of both worlds), and tips on how to ensure they don’t grow up to become nerds.

Paul Merrill joins Kayley and Nick for a hilarious chat about the joys of parenting on The Daily Drive.