Decode Your DNA – it could help you lose weight





New research has revealed that one in three Aussies go on a diet every year, with 12% admitting to always being on a diet!

Further to that, one in five Australians confess it doesn’t matter what they do, they just can’t lose weight. So why are many so unsuccessful at dieting?

Maybe it’s because they don’t know their DNA?

Dr Lior Rauchberger from myDNA chats with Ed about at-home DNA testing which could be the key to weight loss success? Listen above.