R&B Legend Keith Sweat

30 years is a long time to spend in any business, let alone one as fickle as the music business.

Which is why it’s noteworthy when a recording artists celebrates such an anniversary. And for American R&B crooner Keith Sweat, November will mark 30 years since his prophetically titled debut album Make It Last Forever burst into the charts.

That album sold more than 3 million copies and heralded the era of New Jack Swing, a sexy fusion of a variety of urban styles. And Keith Sweat was right at the forefront.

Over the ensuing years Keith Sweat has been a performer, a producer, an actor, and a radio personality — his syndicated radio show The Sweat Hotel has been running for 10 years.

Keith Sweat is in Australia at the moment for a run of shows, you can catch him perform at The Star Gold Coast on August 4th and The Star Event Centre at The Star Sydney on August 5th.

Keith Sweat chats with Nick Bennett on Friday Night Live with The Star.