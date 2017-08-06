Buy, Swap & Sell Listing: Sunday, August 6th.

 

The Talking Lifestyle marketplace is open!

 

If you have something to sell, phone 13 12 83 between 1-1.30pm Sunday.

 

Here are the items from the Sunday August 6 show:

 

Name Suburb Items (3 max. pp) Contact number
Jim Smithsfield 7x Holland blinds for sale (02) 9604 3523
Steve Pendle Hill Pillow to help with reflux 0410 295 047
Jay Sutherland Shire 2x bubble gum machines 0418 623 157
Audrey Penthurst FREE matress and wardrobe (02) 9579 3458
Gitta Hawkesbury Knitting Machine for sale 0407 402 298
Jan Eagleby Guitar amp (07) 3458 1248
Jerome Warner (QLD) Laptop (hp) (07) 3882 2134
Jean Bligh Park Recliner chair + BBQ for sale (02) 4572 6385
Julie Port Melbourne Set of golf clubs + cart 0418 137 208
Colleen North Ryde Plastic playhouse for kids + doll cradle (02) 9889 4456
Chris Lilyfield New 2000w generator + HP officejet printer (02) 9482 5378
Patrica Epping Cane lounge (02) 9877 0141
Maree Wheelers Hill ( VIC) 40x yabbies + goldfish 0408 031 578
Anne Endeavour Hills Caserole dish + hair removal + table lamp (03) 9706 1095

 

Garage sales, fetes and events can be sent to us via the ‘Contact Us’ section on our website talkinglifestyle.com.au (select The Weekender).

 

We don’t read out emailed items, we’ll only read events such as garage sales and fetes.

 

Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items

Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks

Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.

No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away

