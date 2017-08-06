Buy, Swap & Sell Listing: Sunday, August 6th.

The Talking Lifestyle marketplace is open!
If you have something to sell, phone 13 12 83 between 1-1.30pm Sunday.
Here are the items from the Sunday August 6 show:
|Name
|Suburb
|Items (3 max. pp)
|Contact number
|Jim
|Smithsfield
|7x Holland blinds for sale
|(02) 9604 3523
|Steve
|Pendle Hill
|Pillow to help with reflux
|0410 295 047
|Jay
|Sutherland Shire
|2x bubble gum machines
|0418 623 157
|Audrey
|Penthurst
|FREE matress and wardrobe
|(02) 9579 3458
|Gitta
|Hawkesbury
|Knitting Machine for sale
|0407 402 298
|Jan
|Eagleby
|Guitar amp
|(07) 3458 1248
|Jerome
|Warner (QLD)
|Laptop (hp)
|(07) 3882 2134
|Jean
|Bligh Park
|Recliner chair + BBQ for sale
|(02) 4572 6385
|Julie
|Port Melbourne
|Set of golf clubs + cart
|0418 137 208
|Colleen
|North Ryde
|Plastic playhouse for kids + doll cradle
|(02) 9889 4456
|Chris
|Lilyfield
|New 2000w generator + HP officejet printer
|(02) 9482 5378
|Patrica
|Epping
|Cane lounge
|(02) 9877 0141
|Maree
|Wheelers Hill ( VIC)
|40x yabbies + goldfish
|0408 031 578
|Anne
|Endeavour Hills
|Caserole dish + hair removal + table lamp
|(03) 9706 1095
Garage sales, fetes and events can be sent to us via the ‘Contact Us’ section on our website talkinglifestyle.com.au (select The Weekender).
We don’t read out emailed items, we’ll only read events such as garage sales and fetes.
Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away