Tackling alcohol abuse

A report that determines government decision making in relation to drug policy has been released and seems to have a huge focus on the ‘ice epidemic’ and not enough on the problems associated with alcohol abuse.

The National Drug Strategy sets out the official approach to preventing and minimising drug abuse. The AMA’s President Dr Michael Gannon said this week that the strategy was disappointing. Dr Gannon has urged the government to focus on dependencies and addictions that cause the greatest harm, including alcohol.

One of the issues seems to be that some substances are considered to be ‘more socially acceptable’ than others.

Joining George and Paul is Dr Tony Bartone who is the Vice President of the Australian Medical Association.