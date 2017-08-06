The 2016 Census shows an increase in volunteering

The Census gives us a snapshot of Australia and one of the interesting elements of the 2016 Census was capturing our attitudes to volunteering.

One of the questions asked if we had made a volunteering contribution in the previous 12 months to a recognised organisation.

21 percent of people aged 15 and over indicated they had indeed volunteered. In the previous Census five years before the figure was 19 percent.

So what motivates us to give our time to community groups and charitable causes?

Here to tell us more is Mark McCrindle who is a Social Researcher with McCrindle Research.