Always Hungry? The surprising reasons why you may be overeating



If you always feel hungry despite your best attempts to eat well you may be surprised at some of the reasons why…



Constantly yearning for food can derail the best of intentions, so understanding the real cause of excessive hunger can put you back on track to regain control of your eating habits.

Nutritionist Fiona Tuck’s top reasons why you may be hungry



Not eating enough during the day

Skipping breakfast or not eating enough during the day can lead to blood sugar drops and overeating at night time. When the body is not satiated it will continue to crave more food which triggers a never ending cycle of overeating in the evening. Include good quality protein such as natural yoghurt, cheese, nuts, fish, chicken, tofu and good fats such as avocado, olive oil, and essential fatty acids from seeds, nuts and oily fish with every meal. A low protein or low fat diet can leave the body craving more food.



Low tryptophan diet

If we do not have enough of an amino acid called tryptophan in our diet we can suffer from overeating at night time. Tryptophan is an amino acid involved in the production of serotonin, an important brain chemical involved in regulating mood. If we do not have enough tryptophan our serotonin levels can become low which can influence how we feel.

Serotonin helps us to feel calm, relaxed, and helps us to sleep. The body cannot make its own tryptophan so it must consumed as part of the diet; for this reason tryptophan is known as an “essential” amino acid. Tryptophan rich foods include nuts, seeds, tofu, cheese, meat, chicken, turkey, fish, oats, beans, lentils, and eggs.

Stress

Often when we are stressed we can turn to food for comfort. Stress eating can be a way of coping with stressful situations or negative emotions. When we are stressed are nervous system and adrenal glands use up more nutrients, particularly magnesium, the B vitamins and vitamin C which in turn leads us to crave more food particularly high carb, high sugar and salty foods. Looks to include more stress busting nutrients in your diet and look at ways to balance the stress in your life such as practising mindfulness, yoga and taking time out for you



Not enough Sleep

When we are not getting enough sleep our bodies are not able to properly rest which makes it harder for the body to produce the hormone leptin. Leptin is the hormone that is involved in satiety, it helps tell us when we are full. With low leptin it means that we do not feel satisfied and we feel the need to eat more. This is partly due to low leptin levels but also because sleep deprivation increases Ghrelin, the hunger hormone.



Dehydration

Often we can misinterpret what we think is hunger is actually thirst. If we are not taking in enough fluid we can become tired, irritable and fatigued – symptoms that we often associate with hunger. Try drinking a glass of water and wait for 20 minutes before turning to food. Often the hunger symptoms will go away as the body becomes more hydrated. The best way to tell if you need to drink more water is by looking at the colour of your urine. It should be a pale straw like colour. If it is dark in colour it means you need to drink more.



Alcohol

Research shows that alcohol consumption can increase the production of our hunger hormone ghrelin which is the hormone that makes us want to eat. Drinking alcohol, especially before or during meals can therefore make us more likely to eat more and consume more calories than we need.



Eating too many processed foods

Processed foods are usually high in fat, salt and sugar and low in nutrients. If the body is not getting adequate nutrition even though we are eating enough calories it will crave sustenance which means hunger to you and I. The high fat, high sugar, high salt and additives in processed food can also lead us to crave more junk food which in turn leads us to overeating. Cut back on the junk food and increase fresh, wholefoods that are high in fibre and valuable nutrients that keep us satiated.



Chewing Gum

If you like to chew gum it may in fact be making you feel hungry. When we chew, we produce saliva which is the first step in the digestion process. This causes the stomach to expect food which in turn makes us hungry!

Simply by making small changes in your diet such as keeping hydrated, increasing nutrient rich foods and eating regularly can satiate our bodies and keep hunger pangs at bay.





