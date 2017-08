Cookie Watkins is TINA

In August 2017 comes a sensational show from New York recreating spellbinding performances of the Legendary Tina Turner starring Cookie Watkins.

The show is entitled simply “TINA”, is returning to Australia by Popular Demand.

This Tina Turner tribute is just unbelievable. Cookie Watkins’ voice is strong and powerful. Her tribute to Tina Turner will have you singing and dancing in the aisles.