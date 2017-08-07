Vegan movie claims eating eggs is as bad as smoking

If somebody said to you that eating eggs was as bad for you as smoking cigarettes, how would you react?

Would you take them seriously? Or would you scoff at such a preposterous claim?

Eggs being as bad as cigarettes is one of a handful of ridiculous claims made in a new documentary (and that term is used that term very loosely) film now available to watch on the video streaming service Netflix.

The film’s called What The Health, and among other things claims that a diet containing meat and dairy leads to diabetes, cancer, heart disease and a shorter life.

And here’s the thing: this film is directed, produced and partly funded by vegans, a notoriously un-funny and serious bunch.

So, just how ridiculous are the claims that eating eggs is worse than cancer?

Dr Ross Walker chats with Kayley and Nick on The Daily Drive.