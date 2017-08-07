Will We Ever Be Able To Retire

Will we ever be able to retire? What happens when interest rates go up?

These questions keep a lot of people up at night and for many it’s more about keeping your head above water. With the world of work changing, the cost of living increasing and the inevitable truth that one day soon interest rates will increase, what does it all mean for the everyday person?

Personal credit card dept stands at more than $50 billion dollars, total household dept is $1.83 Billion, more Australians are past 3 days when it comes to mortgage areas. Then there is the move from full time and permanent work to more part time and casual work.