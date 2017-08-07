How many times have you had a gut reaction to something – a
person, a job, or a situation – that didn’t quite feel right? Did you
follow it? Our intuition forms a vital part of how we make
decisions in life, yet many of us don’t know how to properly tap
into it – and when not to.
In #1 Amazon U.S. best-seller, Intuitive (Michael Hanrahan
Publishing $34.95), renowned author and medical intuitive,
Craigh Wilson, provides a practical guide to understanding and
using your intuition in both professional and personal
circumstances. With over a decade of experience helping
thousands of clients from the everyday person through to
Fortune 500 leaders, Wilson provides unique insights into how to
maximise and leverage your intuition in an increasingly
demanding world.
Your Intuition With Craigh Wilson
How many times have you had a gut reaction to something – a