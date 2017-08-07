Your Intuition With Craigh Wilson

How many times have you had a gut reaction to something – a

person, a job, or a situation – that didn’t quite feel right? Did you

follow it? Our intuition forms a vital part of how we make

decisions in life, yet many of us don’t know how to properly tap

into it – and when not to.

In #1 Amazon U.S. best-seller, Intuitive (Michael Hanrahan

Publishing $34.95), renowned author and medical intuitive,

Craigh Wilson, provides a practical guide to understanding and

using your intuition in both professional and personal

circumstances. With over a decade of experience helping

thousands of clients from the everyday person through to

Fortune 500 leaders, Wilson provides unique insights into how to

maximise and leverage your intuition in an increasingly

demanding world.