How often should you check your bank account?



Woolworths this week confirmed it had an issue with its payment provider which left thousands of customers double-billed.

It made us wonder; how often does this happen without us even realising it? How often should we check our bank account statements? And should we be more vigilant in making sure these sorts of things don’t happen regularly?



Deb Knight chats with Graham Cooke, Insight Manager at finder.com.au. Listen above.