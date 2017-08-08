Flying cars: science fact or science fiction?

Doc Emmett Brown had it right when in 1985 he prophetically uttered “roads… where we’re going, we don’t need roads…”

Flying Cars have been a science fiction staple for decades. It’s a cool concept, right? Imagine skipping traffic by simply rising above it.

At the moment, most of the world seems to be focused on driverless cars, which undoubtedly will hit our streets in the not too distant future.

But seriously, what’s up with flying cars?

Jonathan Roberts is a professor of robotics at Queensland University of Technology and he’s written an interesting piece about this titled Flying Cars: Science Fact, or Science Fiction?

Professor Jonathan Roberts joins Kayley and Nick for a chat on The Daily Drive.