Is your password compromised? Here’s how to check.

Most of us have an email address, which also means many of us have been hacked without realising. Making our passwords unsafe… and let’s be honest… who hasn’t used the same password on a few different accounts?

What you might not know is that there is a way for you to check if your password has been hacked… in fact, now you can even check if your email accounts have ever been breached.

John and Garry talk to Troy Hunt, creator of HaveIbeenPwned.com and world renowned Independent Security Researcher.