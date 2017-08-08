What’s the secret behind romance novels?

The breakfast duo, John and Garry, are not what you would say “romance experts” and probably wouldn’t put romance novels at the top of their reading list…

So, when Garry walked into a book store and noticed one of the largest sections dedicated to the genre he couldn’t help himself. He had to pick one up…

So what does make a good romance writer?

Melanie Milburne is about to reach her 75th Mills & Boon novel coming in early 2018, which is an amazing milestone and she has also been nominated for a Ruby Award which I’m sure she will talk a little about.



Listen in to hear her tips and find out if John and Garry will feature in her 75th novel…