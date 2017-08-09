How do you make money using social media?

These days it is hard to escape social media, so why not make money from it?

You don’t have to be Kim Kardashian or someone with any particular skill set either… Essentially you just need to know people…

TRIBE is a self-serve marketplace connecting social media influencers with brands. They say they can connect you with brands, you pitch your idea and how much money you want for it… if the brand likes it, you get paid.

Tribe founder and well-known social commentator Jules Lund caught up with John and Garry to let them know more about it… and whether or not they could become the next social media influencers…