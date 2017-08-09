Is outsourcing chores the key to happiness?

Chores are terrible. But would you spend money to have them done for you?

A new study has found that the key to happiness is spending your money to buy yourself more time.

The best way to do that is to outsource the things you don’t like doing – chores – so you can spend more time doing the things that make you happy. Whether that’s spending more time with your family or playing golf.

It can be difficult to justify to yourself though. When budgets are tight, why should you spend some of your hard earned on getting chores done that you’ve always accomplished yourself?

Professor Lyn Craig from the Social Policy Research Centre spoke with Kayley Harris and Sam Stove on The Daily Drive about why outsourcing chores is a smart idea.