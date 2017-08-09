Porridge could help you live longer



With a combined age of 1075 years the Donnelly siblings from Ireland are the world’s oldest family!





What’s their secret to longevity? Oats!



Oats are one of the cheapest and easily attainable ‘superfoods’ around, whether you pop them in a smoothie, have them warm as porridge or cold as bircher, there are so many ways you can use this versatile grain.



Why are they so good for us and do they REALLY help us live a long and healthy life? GWS Giants and Cronulla Sharks Athletic Performance Dietitian Jessica Spendlove explains.