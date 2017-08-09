What happens if we ban plastic containers?

The war on plastics has been ongoing for some time – how can we remove plastic from our landfill and recycle it?

Some Australian states have already banned the plastic bag, while today there are reports that a council in Hobart a planning to ban plastic takeaway containers?

While any steps towards wasting less and recycling more must be applauded, one expert warns we must do it thoughtfully and with an end goal in mind.

John and Garry talk with Dr. Trevor Thornton, a lecturer from Deakin University with many years experience in waste management, who says “councils and legislators must ask why people are using these products before banning them”

Listen to their chat to hear more tips on what we can do if we don’t have plastic containers.