A tourist guide to Portugal

It’s one of the oldest cities in the world but Portugal’s Lisbon certainly hasn’t been left behind.

If you love food, views and the friendliest people, then Lisbon is the city for you!

Tim Webster spoke to Tabitha Burns from Flight Centre about ways you can ensure you get the best deals for your trip to Europe next year. Tim also spoke to Ben Groundwater travel writer from Traveller.com.au about places to visit in Portugal.