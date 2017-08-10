Beautiful Minds Marina Passalaris and Fonzie Gomez

Anxiety disorders are among the most often reported mental health disorders in Australian teenagers. Researchindicates that almost one in four young people meet the criteria for having a probable mental illness and females were twice as likely as males to meet the criteria. Furthermore nearly 7 percent of Australians aged 4-17 experience an anxiety disorder, which is the equivalent to approximately 278,000 young people.

According to Principal Clinical Psychologist for the Sydney Anxiety Clinic, Dr Jodie Lowinger there is an escalating number of factors contributing to the growing anxiety epidemic but the biggest issue at present is the constant change at a rapid pace due to technology and social media always being on.

23 year-old Coogee-based, Australian actor, YouTube and social media sensation Fonzie Gomez knows too-well the toll anxiety can have. At 13 years old he started to suffer from severe anxiety which he battled alone and hid from his friends and family. Last year when he started to build his online presence he began to feel those old anxious and terrifying feelings again. Fonzie felt so connected and caught up with his online family that he actually started to feel disconnected at the same time.

Fonzie sought professional help which he credits for his recovery. This is an important issue for Fonzie and he has joined forces with Beautiful Minds – an organisation that provides educational workshops for teens aged 11- 17 to discuss this tough issue many young people face daily.

Founder of Beautiful Minds, Marina Passalaris was also suffering from depression, anxiety and suicidal thoughts from the early age of 13 and didn’t leave her room for over a year. Helping teens really is her passion and she wants to empower the next generation to be healthy and happy. Describing herself as a bridge between parents and their teenagers, Marina has been working closely with teenagers and their families for more than 10 year dedicating to helping them achieve happiness through education about vital life skills, self-esteem and confidence.