The Master Of Music, Iva Davies

The first leg of ICEHOUSE’s 40 Years Live! Tour concludes this weekend with two sold out shows at Sydney’s Enmore Theatre.

And before the first note gets played, the band have announced two further shows: the first at the refurbished Palais Theatre in Melbourne on 17 November, and the second is a return to the Enmore Theatre in Sydney on16 December for a fifth performance, extending the celebration of the band’s 40 year live career.

The Man of Colours album hits the 30 year milestone in September this year and these two shows will see Iva Davies and the band perform songs from that seminal album as well as their biggest hits including Great Southern Land, No Promises, We Can Get Together, Don’t Believe Anymore, Can’t Help Myselfand many more.

Man of Colours was released on 21 September 1987 and has sold over 10 x Platinum. The album went to No. 1 on the Album Charts (for 11 consecutive weeks) and won two ARIA Awards (Album of the Year, Highest Selling Album). Rarely has an album won the ARIA Award for both critical acclaim by the music industry, and popular acclaim by the public. It was also the first Australian album to spawn 5 Top 30 singles – Electric Blue, Crazy, My Obsession, Man of Colours and Nothing Too Serious. Electric Blue also went on to win Most Performed Australasian Popular Work at the APRA Music Awards.

In commemoration, a special multi-coloured vinyl will be released in September reprising the very rare original vinyl which blended the colours of all the special editions of Man of Colours that were released.