Is piracy that bad?

Piracy has been long discussed but does not seem to be disappearing.

Of course, we are talking about illegal downloading, not the ship and sail variety with eye patches, gold teeth, and long beards.

So why are people risking huge fines and possible jail time, just to watch their favourite shows or listen to music… especially when they will eventually be able to get it for free if they wait long enough…

John and Garry talk with the Creative Director of Grumpy Sailor, James Boyce, who says piracy is very common in Australia… and it comes down to distribution limitations and consumer demands.