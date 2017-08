Roy Orbison Orchestrated

Roy Orbison had a one-in-a-million voice.

Not to mention his unique look, complete with black-framed glasses, a classy suit and dark hair.

That’s why you’ll never believe the similarity between the voice and looks of the Big O’- and that of Dean Bourke.

Dean Bourne is a Roy Orbison tribute artist.

He’s set to perform alongside the Australian Symphony Orchestra in Roy Orbison Orchestrated. He joined Kayley Harris and Sam Stove for a chat on Friday Night Live.