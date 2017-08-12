Pet dental care – you’re doing it wrong

Chances are you’re not taking care of your best friends teeth properly.

While many people think giving their pet raw bones will help keep their teeth healthy, all it is really doing is removing the unsightly tartar but it isn’t addressing plaque build-up.

That stinky doggy breath isn’t necessarily normal – it could be a warning sign of gum disease. Experts suggest eighty per-cent of dogs have some degree of periodontal disease by three years of age.

Leading US Vet Dr Brook Niemiec recommends brushing your dogs teeth with a small toothbrush daily if you want to avoid plague related dental issues such as gum disease.

Dr Niemiec joined Dr Jo Righetti and Clinton Maynard on The Weekender to discuss why we really need to start caring more about our pets dental health.