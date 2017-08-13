Buy, Swap and Sell Listing: Sunday August 13th.

The Talking Lifestyle marketplace is open!
If you have something to sell, phone 13 12 83 between 1 – 1.30 pm Sunday.
Here are the items from the Sunday August 13th show:
|Name
|Suburb
|Items (3 max. pp)
|Contact number
|Harry
|Toongabbie
|Sell electric bike
|0422 295 810
|Rhonda
|Willoughby
|Sell Victron organ, Bosch vacuum cleaner and Apollo bike
|0418 636 232
|Chris
|Hornsby
|Sell generator, car seats and river boat
|02 9482 5378
|Graham
|Kuraby (Bris)
|Sell Wii console
|07 3841 8410
|Marion
|Epping (Syd)
|Buy rice cooker
|02 9871 2469
|Anna
|Concord West
|Sell metal gazebo
|0419 255 272
|Franny
|Long Jetty
|Sell car battery
|0452 203 223
|Barbara
|Narre Warren
|Sell Actifry, blender, microwave
|03 8786 5476
|Helen
|North Bondi
|Sell records and sheet music
|9388 1822
|Sandra
|Mount Vernon (Syd)
|Sell pine entertainment unit and recliner rocker
|02 9826 1206
|David
|Dean Park
|Sell swimming pool
|0417 163 398
|Tony
|Hampton Park (Melb)
|Sell garage door with remote
|0418 145 125
|Inge
|Cronulla
|Buy DVD VHS player recorder
|02 9527 0763
Garage sales, fetes and events can be sent to us via the ‘Contact Us’ section on our website talkinglifestyle.com.au (select The Weekender).
We don’t read out emailed items, we’ll only read events such as garage sales and fetes.
Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items
Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks
Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.
No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away