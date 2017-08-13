Buy, Swap and Sell Listing: Sunday August 13th.

The Talking Lifestyle marketplace is open!

If you have something to sell, phone 13 12 83 between 1 – 1.30 pm Sunday.

Here are the items from the Sunday August 13th show:

Name Suburb Items (3 max. pp) Contact number Harry Toongabbie Sell electric bike 0422 295 810 Rhonda Willoughby Sell Victron organ, Bosch vacuum cleaner and Apollo bike 0418 636 232 Chris Hornsby Sell generator, car seats and river boat 02 9482 5378 Graham Kuraby (Bris) Sell Wii console 07 3841 8410 Marion Epping (Syd) Buy rice cooker 02 9871 2469 Anna Concord West Sell metal gazebo 0419 255 272 Franny Long Jetty Sell car battery 0452 203 223 Barbara Narre Warren Sell Actifry, blender, microwave 03 8786 5476 Helen North Bondi Sell records and sheet music 9388 1822 Sandra Mount Vernon (Syd) Sell pine entertainment unit and recliner rocker 02 9826 1206 David Dean Park Sell swimming pool 0417 163 398 Tony Hampton Park (Melb) Sell garage door with remote 0418 145 125 Inge Cronulla Buy DVD VHS player recorder 02 9527 0763

Garage sales, fetes and events can be sent to us via the ‘Contact Us’ section on our website talkinglifestyle.com.au (select The Weekender).

We don’t read out emailed items, we’ll only read events such as garage sales and fetes.

Each caller can sell a maximum of 3 items

Callers can only be on once every 4 weeks

Callers can only sell cars that are over 20 years old.

No animals of any kind can be advertised for sale or given away