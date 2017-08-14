First aid for kids

Kids are smarter than we give them credit for and they often pick up new ideas and concepts very quickly.

Which is why it’s so important to teach kids the valuable skills of first aid, especially if they find themselves in an emergency situation where they need to call an ambulance. Would they know what number to call? Where they live? Or how to help open the door for the paramedics?

The basic skills of CPR, how to place someone in the recovery position, how to stop severe bleeding and how to react to a snake or spider bite are all topics covered in specialised First Aid For Kids courses run by First Aid For You.

Mary Dawes is the Managing Director of First Aid For You and joins

us now for a chat.