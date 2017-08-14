King Charles or King William?

Queen Elizabeth’s reign has been extraordinary! At 91 years of age, she’s the oldest reigning monarch in the world.



Her husband, Prince Phillip, recently retired from public duties and royal engagements, but it seems to be not that simple for the Queen.

There have been reports that the palace is forming a secret plan which would see Prince Charles become King on The Queen’s 95th birthday. Full powers would be granted to Charles, even with the Queen still alive.

But do we really want Charles as King? Or would William be a better choice?

Expert on the Royal Family, Associate Professor, Giselle Bastin from Flinders University joined Sam Stove and Kayley Harris on The Daily Drive.