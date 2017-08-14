Mentally health at work

We all know that sinking feeling when you look at your watch and realise it’s already 7pm, dinner on the table at home getting cold and you have a dozen missed calls from your better half asking what time you’ll be home.

Millions of us are spending more time at work than ever before and it’s stressing us, putting pressure on our working and home lives.

So what can we do to be a little more mentally healthy at work?

Matthew Tutaki spoke to Sue Murray from Suicide Prevention Australia and mental health expert Pedro Diaz from the Mental Health Recovery Institute about mental health.