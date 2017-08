One way ticket to Mars

Would you travel to Mars if you knew you couldn’t come back all for the name of science?

From a seven month travel time to living off a diet of ‘hipster’ super food like quinoa and kale, the Mars life would be very different to back on earth.

John and Gary talk to Josh Richards, a physicist, SAS soldier, explosives engineer and comedian about why he wants to go to Mars and what exactly his mission entails.