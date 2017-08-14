The best things to do in Vienna (apart from eating schnitzel)

Yes, yes, the Vienna schnitzel is legendary and world renowned…

And don’t get us wrong, we’re not saying you shouldn’t have one (you definitely should) but it is a long way to go for just a schnitzel, so here’s a few other things to do in Vienna.

Beautiful buildings: The Hapsburgs built them beautiful and to last. There’s no better example than St Stevens with its 230,000 ornate glazed tiles.

Music to your ears: The Opera House is one of the definitive cultural epicenters in all of Europe. All the big classical composers have historic ties to Austria so it’s no surprise the capital is crazy about them- there is a striking statue of Mozart in the city too.

The other S foods: We’re talking strudel, sausages- and snails!? Yep, it’s not just a French thing! Snails are going through a big revival right now- including snail caviar and snail liver pate, believe it or not. It’s something new for you to try at least!

Visit the Naschmarkt: If the snails don’t take your fancy, fresh breads, kraut, olives, cakes, tropical fruits and plenty more artisan delicacies await you in over a kilometer of stalls at the famous Naschmarkt. Take a snack, walk it off, repeat. What a system.

