The world’s weird and wacky instruments

Have you ever heard of the Hurdy Gurdy? or what about the Rackett?

No, we’re not talking about sporting equipment: the Hurdy Gurdy and The Rackett are actually instruments! They’re just two of the many weird and wacky instruments there are around the world.

John and Garry talk with Brock Imision, a Contra-Bassoonist with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra, about the Rackett, a Renaissance-era Bassoon and other esoteric instruments