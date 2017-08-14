Wes Carr Live In The Studio

Former Australian Idol winner Wes Carr performs for us live and tells us about the Beatles First Five Tour with Kevin Mitchell, Jack Jones, Paul Gray, Ciaran Gribbin and the Please Please Me Band which starts on the 9th of September.
