Austria’s key ski areas

The Austrian ski season needs almost no introduction.

If you’re a keen skier, chances are it’s already on the travel hit-list. But where are the best areas to carve the slopes once you get there? Keen skier and lover of Austria Jennifer Ennion gave Tim Webster an insights into some key spots.

St Anton’s– Great for skiing, great for partying! Situated in the Alberberg region in Austria’s far western corner, an easy hour’s drive from Innsbruck, St Anton features some of Austria’s most famous slopes for the day and an abundance of live music and DJs if you have any energy left once the sun goes down.

Lech – This is your luxury option: an exclusive ski resort boasting 300km of trails and 87 cable cars to access it all. There’s also 4 and 5 star chalets, private saunas and gyms and a variety of high end restaurants.

Olympia Skiworld – If you really don’t know where to go, go here. Olympia Skiworld is an easy and obvious option suitable for families and beginners comprising of 9 resorts around Innsbruck, with options to get to the slopes from the city itself.

