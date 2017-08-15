Do you have a personalised number plate?

More than 129 number plate applications have been blocked by South Australian authorities in the past year.

Some are so offensive they can’t be printed, deemed unsuitable for a general audience on the road- phonetic spellings of offensive language, such as FORKING, for example.

But there is also a crew of dedicated collectors out there, searching the country far and wide for the best plates to add to their collection.

David Howe started collecting plates in the early 1990s and is an original member of the National Plate Collection Club.

An owner of more than three hundred plates, he told John & Garry he’s still surprised by what he sees on the road and is still on the hunt for more!

Listen to his chat via the player above.