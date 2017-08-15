How are movie effects made to look so real?

Think about how many TV shows you’ve watched lately where the special effects are so good they could almost be real…

Now, stop and wonder, how the flip do they do that?!

It’s a question that got the John & Garry team hunting for someone with an answer. Enter Simon Rosenthal.

Simon is the General Manager of Iloura, a Sydney production company that specialises in animation and visual effects.

“Our job is pretty much supporting production, and enhancing what they achieve in camera… There are things that you’d just expect to be real that aren’t” Simon told John & Garry.

“If you look at a film like [Mad Max] Fury Road for example, that had somewhere in the vicinity of 2500 shots in its entirety. Around 2000 of those had some level of special effects in them” he said.

Listen to the fascinating chat with John & Garry via the player above.