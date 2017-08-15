How Australia’s hearing loss solutions are world renowned

We’ve all had the feeling of having our ears slowly becoming blocked when changing elevation, followed by the eventual relief of having them clear again.

It’s a feeling that captured the attention of audiologist Ryan O’Clair, travelling up and down the mountains in his home town in Colorado. Ryan relished the feeling of having sounds bounce back to their usual brightness and he couldn’t help imagine how amazing the feeling would be for someone who seemingly had that ‘blocked’ feeling for years.

Giving that feeling to people, treating hearing loss, spurred Ryan on in his audiological and neuro-scientific studies, and he noticed that hardly a week went past without Australia being mentioned as a world leader in hearing loss innovation. When he mentioned to his lecturers and peers he was coming to work over here, many guessed straight away that it was for Blamey Saunders Hears. Even in Colorado the reputation preceded.

Now an official member of the Blamey Saunders team, Ryan took some time out to chat to Ed Phillips; telling his story, explaining the strain hearing loss can place on the brain, listing some contributing factors to hearing loss and most importantly how Blamey Saunders Hears are tackling the major obstacles many have to coming down off the mountain of imperfect hearing and regaining clarity.

Hear it all in the podcast above and find plenty more, including a test for your own hearing, here.