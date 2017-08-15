How to become a YouTube sensation

When you were young, you maybe aspired to be a doctor, astronaut or sportsman.

And while this is still the case for many young kids, ‘YouTube Personality’ is repeatedly popping up on the list of kids’ aspirations.

It’s a sign of the technological times we live in, but what exactly is a YouTube personality and how on earth would you become one?

Eager to find out more, John & Garry asked Brett Standford, a ‘social media influencer’ who shot to fame after one of his videos went viral.

Stream Brett’s chat with the boys via the player above and find out how his posts pay the bills!