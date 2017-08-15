Was parenting easier in the past?

Bringing up a baby has changed significantly over the years…

In the past parents didn’t have to worry about the costs of funding a baby shower, think of a extravagant theme for their baby’s first birthday party or care about whether their baby’s nursery was colour coordinated.

Things were far more relaxed, nowadays we could say it’s a different story.

We ‘over-parent’, we care way too much about what other people think of us and our kids. But why?

Sam Stove and Kayley Harris thought they’d ask the Editor of ‘Mother and Baby’ Magazine, Erin Mayo whose team recently looked into the changing face of parenting in Australia.