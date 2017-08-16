Does only-child syndrome really exist?

If you’re a regular listener to the Breakfast program, you’d probably know John is an only child [cue violins]

Only children often get a bad rap for being selfish, spoiled and self-centered, allegedly because they are suffering from “only child syndrome”

But is “only child syndrome” really a valid condition? Are only children actually different to those of us with siblings?

Michael Grose is the founder of ParentingIdeas.com.au and the author of ‘Spoonfed Generation: How To Raise Independent Children’. He spoke with John & Garry about some of the traits typical for an only child to posses – and yes, he can tell an only child when he sees one!

Stream the chat via the player above.