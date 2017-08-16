Dr Vanessa Rohlf-Caring For Pets And Their Owners

Vanessa is a consultant and educator specialising in compassion fatigue and stress management. As a former veterinary nurse and animal welfare researcher, she saw a need in the animal industry to support those who devote their lives to caring for animals.

To fulfil this need Vanessa provides evidence based and inspiring workshops, seminars and coaching in the management of compassion fatigue. These services are tailored to meet the requirements of the organisation or individual she works with.

http://drvanessarohlf.com.au/