How do we learn about money?

There are some things that come to us as humans instinctively. Eating. sleeping. Crying when we need to eat or sleep. But everything apart from that has to be learned somehow- including every single aspect of how we handle our money.

For many of us, money matters, like everything else, have their roots in the family tree. Even before parents officially start teaching about money, we get a sense of its use through example alone. It puts a new meaning on the word “inheritance.”

Similarly, many discount the effect their environment has on their financial attitudes. It may be easy to bemoan the live-for-today carefree spending of the youth of today, but an economic boom is all they have ever known. It’s a vast difference to those whose generational experience shared a border with a period closer to a depression.

Of course, not all of our sense for dollars developed by sheer osmosis. There were and are experiences designed to teach us- the most obvious being pocket money. For many, this is the first hands-on experience we have with a whole gamete of issues such as budgeting, labour and the value of a dollar. It’s the first time we can make decisions about money ourselves and with luck it will instil good habits in us from the get-go. After all, the holidays are pretty boring when you blow all your money in the first few days. The old school bank books, our first gentle intro to the world of banking and savings, probably deserves a shout-out here as well, holding a very special nostalgic memory for many.

If, thinking back, you’re realising that perhaps some of the habits you developed in these formative stages yourself haven’t served you, don’t worry, there’s always a chance to do some adult learning and change. The key is to not be overly ambitious initially- just make one small change at a time, repeat it consistently until it sticks, and then move on to next aspect.

And what about those of us who are tasked with shaping the money-minds in our care? What advice is there for us?

Some good points include finding any chance to start a conversation (such as a ‘friendly’ game of monopoly) but always keeping your information age appropriate, attempting as best you can to instil things like the basics of spending, saving and earning, why a long term perspective is important as well as a sense of resilience.

