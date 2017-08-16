How you can win a pub in a raffle

Normally when you want to sell something big, say, your house, your car, or your business you put it up for sale, someone either makes a promising offer or you go to auction. Simple.

But Newcastle pub owner James Sneddon thought he’d do it his own way…

He decided to give away his pub in a raffle, yes, only twenty five bucks to enter.

And there’s no catch – one lucky raffle ticket holder will win the German Beer House DAS HUND HAUS with pork knuckles, pretzels and beer steins all included.

Sam Stove and Mieke Buchan spoke to James all about it today on The Daily Drive.